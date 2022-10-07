Movement to legalize marijuana in Iowa hits strong opposition from Republican lawmakers

Iowa (KWWL) -- Cannabis legalization advocates say with Republican lawmakers in the state unwilling to compromise on the issue, there’s not much they can change right now.
Currently under Iowa law without a medical license anyone caught with any marijuana is charged with a serious misdemeanor. First time offenders get up to 6 months and or an up to $1,000 fine. For the second offense it’s two years and or a up to $1,800 fine.
There were attempts to put legalization on the ballot by Democratic senators last spring but that didn’t make it through the senate. Sophia Joseph is an advocate for legalization of cannabis in Iowa.
She has talked to lawmakers on boths sides, and she says with republicans not willing to compromise, they need to see how the midterms shake out.
“Really it’s going to depend what happens in these elections," Joseph said. "Because I think, depending on the makeup of the legislature up there, other things might be possible.”
For now, Joseph says the movement is shifting to focus on decriminalization of minor possession charges. She believes from her talks with lawmakers and other lobbyists this would be more approachable.
KWWL reached out to several Republican lawmakers and Governor Reynolds for their thoughts on legalization or decriminalization in Iowa. However, none have responded yet.