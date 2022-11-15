 Skip to main content
.Light snowfall continues to fall over much of central Iowa,
although temperatures near to above freezing have helped limit
the extent of impacts to roadways. Expect additional light
snowfall to linger through the afternoon hours, which could still
pose a hazard for the evening commute in some areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Mother of Xavior Harrelson charged with selling meth to an undercover police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, the missing Montezuma boy whose body was found last year, has been charged with selling meth to an undercover police officer.

According to court documents, Harrelson and another woman attempted to sell the undercover officer meth in February of 2022 in Des Moines.

A warrant was requested and served later in the year.

Harrelson will be arraigned in court on December 16 for the charges. The court received Harrelson's waiver of a preliminary hearing.