Mother of Xavior Harrelson charged with selling meth to an undercover police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, the missing Montezuma boy whose body was found last year, has been charged with selling meth to an undercover police officer.
According to court documents, Harrelson and another woman attempted to sell the undercover officer meth in February of 2022 in Des Moines.
A warrant was requested and served later in the year.
Harrelson will be arraigned in court on December 16 for the charges. The court received Harrelson's waiver of a preliminary hearing.