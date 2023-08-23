 Skip to main content
Monticello cheerleading coach charged for alleged sexual relationship with student

  • Updated
  • 0
Jessica Rubin

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Monticello High School cheerleading coach was arrested last week on charges of sexual exploitation by a counselor after she allegedly had sex with a student over 100 times in 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, 35-year-old Jessica Rubin allegedly had a sexual relationship with a Monticello High School student between January and September 2021. Rubin allegedly had sex with the student over 100 times in that time span.

A school resource officer received a complaint regarding Rubin's alleged conduct from the school's Principal in January 2023.

The student confirmed the relationship to child protection services in an interview.

