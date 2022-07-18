Mollie Tibbetts' legacy lives on, four years after disappearance

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four years ago Monday, on July 18, 2018, University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts went missing while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn and never returned.
Her body was found over a month later in a cornfield in rural Poweshiek County, about 15 minutes from her home.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, led authorities to her body, and has since been convicted and sentenced for First Degree Murder in Tibbetts' stabbing death. He is serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.
During the trial in 2021, Bahena Rivera admitted to placing Tibbetts' body in a cornfield and covering it with stalks but testified that two masked men were to blame for her murder.
Prosecutors said that Bahena Rivera attacked Tibbetts while she was on a run, showing camera footage of his car. When Bahena Rivera took the stand, however, he claimed that two men kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him to take part in the crime.
Rivera also claimed that he blacked out because he was upset and when he came to he realized Tibbetts was in the trunk.
Family, friends, and the Brooklyn community continue to celebrate Tibbetts' life and honor her legacy with Mollie's Memorial Run every year in September.
The group Mollie's Movement has also honored her legacy by raising awareness on other missing people. The group worked to help spread awareness and find 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who also went missing from Poweshiek County in 2021. His body was found in September, but no arrests have been made in the case.
A memorial fund named after Mollie Tibbetts goes to youth struggling with mental health at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, as it was Mollie's goal to become a child psychologist.