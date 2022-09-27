Minnesota man arrested on multiple warrants for burglary incident in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident in Winneshiek County on Monday.
According to a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary in progress on 288th Avenue in Burr Oak Township.
The burglary suspect had fled by the time officials had arrived on scene. However, the homeowner showed the deputies surveillance video of the burglary. The owner also made a list of stolen items, including firearms.
After working with the Fillmore County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office, the burglary suspect was identified as Steven Michael Current, 56, from Annadale, Minnesota. A warrant was issued for burglary in the second-degree and for a felony possession of stolen firearms.
Current was arrested by the Filmore County Sheriff's Office. Upon his release from the Fillmore County Jail, Current will be transported to the Winneshiek County Jail, where the warrant was originally issued.