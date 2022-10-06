Mike Franken campaign staffer who alleged misconduct speaks out

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, who accused him of kissing her without her consent, is speaking out on the situation.
The police report was filed in Des Moines earlier this year, but with the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate's name redacted.
The accuser, Kimberly Strope-Boggus was quoted in an article in Politico published on Thursday.
She said in part, "Michael Franken kissed me without my consent. It happened. And now, again, without my consent, I am being mentioned by both sides as though I am a disposable pawn in a political machine."
Franken's campaign has denied the claim. The Des Moines Police closed the case as unfounded.