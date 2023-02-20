Memorial built for former Waterloo Police Chief's son

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KWWL) -- The son of former Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald was shot and killed on Saturday while trying to arrest a robber in Philadelphia, and a memorial has been set up in his memory.
Chris Fitzgerald was killed while responding to a carjacking on the Temple University Campus. Officer Fitzgerald was attempting to arrest a teen for robbing a convenience store when he was shot in the head.
First responders took Fitzgerald to the hospital where he died. He leaves behind a wife and four kids.
An 18-year-old has been charged with Officer Fitzgerald's murder.
A GoFundMe has been created for Fitzgerald, with over $200,000 having been raised so far.
The Temple University Police Association has set up a memorial for Officer Fitzgerald about a mile away from their campus. People dropped off candles and flowers on the memorial to pay their respects.
Temple University says that Fitzgerald had been with the Police Department since October 2021.
The Police Association says it will forever be indebted to Chris for his valiant service to the community and the people of Philadelphia.
Waterloo Mayor Quinten Hart offered his condolences to the family in a statement.
Hart said, “No parent should have to endure the loss of a child. We are praying for the Fitzgerald Family and hope they can find peace and comfort in the legacy of the life he lived. Our thoughts also are with Christopher’s wife and children at this difficult time."