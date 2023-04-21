Medical Examiner called to stand in day two of Arthur Flowers trial

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Day two of testimony in the murder trial of Arthur Flowers continued on Friday, with the prosecution calling a doctor from the State Medical Examiner's Office to the stand. Flowers is accused of killing 22-year-old Emily Leonard in April 2022.
Dr. Jacob Smith testified about the number of injuries found on Leonard's body and how it would be impossible for a single blow to cause them. He was also asked about defensive wounds found on Leonard's hands and arms.
Dr. Smith said, "If you think of somebody putting up their arm to try and block something, you'd typically put that side of your arm out to try to stop something. So the injuries to that bone would be consistent with somebody trying to defend themselves."
Flowers originally told police that Leonard was suffering from a drug overdose. Fentanyl and meth were confirmed to be in her blood when she died, but when exactly she used the drugs is unclear.
The medical examiner did confirm that Leonard's cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.