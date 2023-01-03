Maynard residence faces second drug bust in four months; two facing multiple charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were arrested in Maynard on their second drug-related arrest in the span of four months, and they face multiple charges including child endangerment.
On December 30, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St.
20-year-old Karylann Renee Lewin, 20, and Jaron Opria Evans, 37, were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.
During the search, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found, and further investigation revealed that an infant lives at the address.
Lewin and Evans face charges of:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Child endangerment