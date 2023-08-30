Marshalltown Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marshalltown Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.
Emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of East North Street around 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers located an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers spoke with multiple people who were uncooperative in the investigation. Police believe that the individuals have important information about the shooting.
Police Chief Michael Tupper issued a statement saying, "Evidence indicates this was not a random act of violence but rather a targeted incident. It is likely everyone involved is well acquainted with each other and we are not receiving much in the form of helpful cooperation. The police investigation will continue until we identify who the shooter was and bring that person to justice. It is disturbing to us that some of the involved parties are juveniles. We are concerned that young people have been drawn into such a violent act that could have had tragic consequences. We encourage parents to talk to their sons and daughters and discuss with them the dangers of gun violence and the importance of steering clear of such dangerous people and activities.”
Those that have information on the incident are asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department.