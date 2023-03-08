Marion teen charged after beating his girlfriend and asking a friend to help dispose of her body

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Marion teen is facing charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend so brutally that he thought she had died, and then asking a friend to help dispose of her body.
Trevor Dean is facing charges of willful injury resulting in serious injury stemming from the incident on February 3.
According to court documents, Dean invited his girlfriend over to his apartment saying that he had a "surprise" for her. Dean was under the mistaken belief that his girlfriend was cheating on him.
Dean was simultaneously texting a friend saying that, "Something's finna go down wait till you see my knuckles after," and "I'm finna let all my anger out."
When his girlfriend arrived, Dean allegedly began to punch her in the face and her body. The assault broke her teeth, nose, and orbital bone. Dean allegedly recorded the aftermath, showing his girlfriends' unconscious body and showing his knuckles.
Dean, under the impression that she was dead when she stopped gasping for air, texted his friend saying, "I think she's gone." Dean then allegedly asked the friend for help in disposing the body.