 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

.There is the potential for a slight shift to the southwest for
the expected area of heavier snowfall. Some minor adjustments have
been made to the watch outline at this time.

A storm is expected to spread precipitation into Iowa toward
daybreak on Thursday. The precipitation is expected to expand
statewide during the day with rain in the far south, rain and
snow mixed in portions of southern and central Iowa and mainly
snow across the north half of the state. Moderate to heavy snow
accumulations are expected in the watch area by Thursday night.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as
well, reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Marion teen charged after beating his girlfriend and asking a friend to help dispose of her body

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Web

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Marion teen is facing charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend so brutally that he thought she had died, and then asking a friend to help dispose of her body.

Trevor Dean is facing charges of willful injury resulting in serious injury stemming from the incident on February 3.

According to court documents, Dean invited his girlfriend over to his apartment saying that he had a "surprise" for her. Dean was under the mistaken belief that his girlfriend was cheating on him.

Dean was simultaneously texting a friend saying that, "Something's finna go down wait till you see my knuckles after," and "I'm finna let all my anger out."

When his girlfriend arrived, Dean allegedly began to punch her in the face and her body. The assault broke her teeth, nose, and orbital bone. Dean allegedly recorded the aftermath, showing his girlfriends' unconscious body and showing his knuckles.

Dean, under the impression that she was dead when she stopped gasping for air, texted his friend saying, "I think she's gone." Dean then allegedly asked the friend for help in disposing the body.