Marion Police seeking to identify witnesses in lethal Cocktails and Company shooting

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marion Police are seeking to identify potential witnesses of the deadly shooting at Cocktails and Company that killed one person on March 17.
32-year-old Cameron Barnes was killed in the shooting that broke out after 11:00 p.m. Barnes was transferred to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. No arrests have been made.
Police obtained security footage from the bar and are seeking potential witnesses of the shooting to come forward with details that can assist in the investigation.
Marion Police can be contacted at at 319-377-1511 and Linn County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-272-7463.