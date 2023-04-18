Marion Police intercept apparent explosive device

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: As of 5:00 p.m., police have cleared the scene where a potential undetonated explosive was intercepted in Marion. They collected the item as evidence.
ORIGINAL: Marion Police intercepted what they believe to be an undetonated explosive.
Police received a call of a suspicious item around 12:40 p.m. off of Navajo Drive in the Squaw Creek Village. Officers located the device and promptly contacted nearby Hazardous Devices Units.
Multiple agencies are still at the scene and are "addressing the issue."
The FBI and ATF were notified of the discovery. Police say that an update will be provided once the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story.