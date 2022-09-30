Marion parent sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from meetings for one year

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman from Marion is suing the Linn-Mar School District after she was banned from attending future board meetings over the next year.
Amanda Snyder claims that there's nothing in the board's policy that authorizes the district or school board members to ban people from future meetings.
After being removed from a meeting back in late August, court documents state that Snyder, a Marion parent, received a letter from the superintendent and board president.
The letter stated that she violated board policy and would not be allowed to attend in-person meetings for a year. The board president cited Iowa law as her reasoning for having Snyder removed.
Iowa law only allows public comment during designated times in board meetings.