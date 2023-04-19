Manhattan DA and House Republicans square off in court over intimidation lawsuit

Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office squared off in a federal courtroom Wednesday over whether the GOP-led committee has a right to subpoena a former Manhattan prosecutor on the DA's investigation that led to the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.
District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil indicated she would issue a written ruling on the docket promptly after the hearing, acknowledging the subpoena of former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz would require him to appear for a deposition Thursday.
"There's politics going on on both sides, let's be honest about that," Vyskocil said.
But the judge, who was appointed to the bench by Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2019, said she views her task narrowly as determining whether there is valid legislative purpose for the Judiciary Committee's subpoena of Pomerantz.
"I'm talking about the subpoena. That's what's in front of me, not all the political rhetoric that's been flying back and forth that's all color, it's all theater but it's not what's in front of me," the judge said.
Out of the gate, Vyskocil questioned an attorney representing the Manhattan district attorney's office on their arguments that Rep. Jim Jordan and the Judiciary Committee do not have a legislative purpose in subpoenaing Pomerantz.
Lawyers for Bragg's office conceded that the use of federal funding is a valid legislative purpose but argued $5,000 in federal funds were used in the Trump Organization tax fraud case that ended in a conviction in December, not the indictment of the former president himself.
"The cases tell me, if I find a valid legislative purpose, I am not allowed to look at the motivations on either side," Vyskocil said. "It's not my place under all the case law to tell them what and how they ought to conduct their inquiry."
Bragg's office indicated it would likely ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay if Vyskocil sides with the committee.
An attorney for the Judiciary Committee said it intends to investigate what they believe is a politically motivated prosecution of Trump by Bragg's office.
"We are looking into whether or not there is a problem with politically motivated prosecutions of former presidents and whether the motivated prosecutions of former presidents is using federal funds," attorney Matthew Berry said.
Berry said the political motivations of Bragg's prosecution are relevant "because it makes the case for federal action stronger."
Vyskocil challenged, "Doesn't it politicize it on your side as well?"
Vyskocil also questioned whether Pomerantz's recently published book about the investigation into Trump waives the DA's office right to confidentiality over information already published in the book. An attorney for Bragg's office argued that the former prosecutor ignored cautions from his former employer before publishing the book, so the district attorney's office should not be penalized.
"No, I think there are things contained in there that should not have been published and that exposed Mr. Pomerantz to criminal liability under the city charter," attorney Leslie Dubeck said. "He has not waived our privileges and confidences because they were unauthorized disclosures."
Should Vyskocil side with the Judiciary Committee and allow the subpoena to go forward, its attorney described what the deposition in Washington, DC, might look like for the former prosecutor.
"Mr. Pomerantz is free to assert privilege if he shows up tomorrow with respect to particular questions, then the committee can ask questions to elicit the basis of privilege and they can adjudicate them on a question-by-question basis," the committee attorney said.
Committee Chairman Jordan would ultimately be the decider of whether to allow Pomerantz to assert his privilege, the attorney acknowledged.
Bragg's suit against Jordan
Bragg, a Democrat, sued Jordan, last week to block the subpoena to a former prosecutor, alleging the lawmakers are engaged in a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" the DA's office.
Bragg is seeking judge for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to block this subpoena and any future subpoenas to him or other current or former prosecutors.
The lawsuit followed weeks of heated exchanges between Jordan and Bragg leading up to and following the indictment of Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records that was allegedly done to coverup a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public about an alleged affair a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The clash between federal and state powers began in March when Jordan asked Bragg's office for documents and communications after news organizations reported that Bragg's office was moving closer to seeking to indict Trump. Jordan called it an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority." Bragg's office has alleged that a Trump attorney worked behind the scenes to enlist help from allies in Congress and called Jordan's inquiry into the ongoing criminal investigation an unconstitutional and "unprecedented inquiry into a local prosecution."
Bragg's lawsuit describes Jordan's efforts as "a direct threat to federalism and the sovereign interests of the State of New York."
Lawyers for Jordan and the committee said they are immune from the civil lawsuit under the Speech and Debate clause of the US Constitution that protects lawmakers from being sued for actions stemming from their legislative actions. They have also argued the subpoena is valid because they are seeking the information to potentially craft legislation that would protect a president from politically motivated state and local prosecutions and allow them to move criminal actions to federal courts.
In a proposed response filed with the court, Bragg argues that constitutional immunity assumes the actions are part of legitimate legislative activity, which he argues the subpoena isn't.
"Speech or Debate immunity is not license for Congress to disregard the very separation of powers the clause aims to secure," he wrote.
Pomerantz is a defendant in the matter for technical reasons. Pomerantz wrote a book about the investigation after he resigned.
Pomerantz has joined Bragg in asking the judge to block the subpoena for his testimony, saying he was not involved in the decision to seek an indictment of Trump since he resigned more than a year before the indictment was returned.
Vyskocil's prior Trump-related case
Before Vyskocil was confirmed as a US district court judge, she was appointed as a federal bankruptcy judge in 2016 by the Judicial Council of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Prior to that, Vyskocil was a litigator who worked primarily on insurance cases over a 33-year career at New York law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. She attended Dominican College of Blauvelt and received her law degree from St. John's University.
The judge had a notable ruling in September 2020 when she dismissed a defamation lawsuit that former Playboy model Karen McDougal brought against Fox News alleging she was defamed by host Tucker Carlson when he suggested she extorted Trump when she obtained a $150,000 payment from American Media, the publisher of the National Enquirer, for her life story, which included allegations of a long affair with Trump. AMI never published an article and said McDougal was paid to write health and fitness columns.
The judge ruled, "The context in which the offending statements were made here make it abundantly clear that Mr. Carlson was not accusing Ms. McDougal of actually committing a crime. As a result, his statements are not actionable."
"But there can be no doubt that Mr. Carlson did so as hyperbole to promote debate on a matter of public concern," the judge wrote.
Prosecutors did not charge Trump with crimes related to the AMI deal to buy and bury McDougal's story, but they included it in a statement of facts accompanying the indictment as part of a "catch and kill scheme" to suppress negative stories before the 2016 presidential election.
