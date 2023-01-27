 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern
half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a
quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall.
The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be
mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Areas of blowing snow are also expected on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may
follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel
difficulties. In addition, snowfall amounts are likely to drop
off quickly within the southern row of counties in the advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Man who threatened to detonate bomb near US Capitol pleads guilty

  • Updated
US Capitol police block a street during an investigation of a possible bomb threat near the US Capitol and Library of Congress in Washington, DC, in August 2021. The man who threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol plead guilty on January 27.

 Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to use explosives during a four-hour standoff with police in 2021 outside the Library of Congress near the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 52, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

In August 2021, Roseberry parked outside the Jefferson building of the Library of Congress and threatened to detonate a bomb, according to court documents. FBI and local police responded to the threat, and found Roseberry, claiming to have a detonator, inside a black pickup truck with no license plates.

Roseberry also posted a livestream of himself on Facebook, telling passersby to clear the area and speaking about a "revolution." The video and Roseberry's Facebook profile have since been removed.

The incident prompted authorities to evacuate several buildings in the area. Officials later said that while Roseberry did possess suspected bomb-making material in his truck, the device was not capable of detonating.

This summer, a federal judge, in consultation with medical professionals, released Roseberry from jail after determining that he was suffering side effects from improper medication at the time of the incident.

His lawyers have said in court documents that Roseberry suffers from mental health issues, and was prescribed two medications by his primary care doctor at the time of the incident. The two medications can have adverse side effects when taken together and could cause manic and psychotic episodes, a psychologist who evaluated Roseberry told the court.

The-CNN-Wire

