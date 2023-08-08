Man who drove through Cedar Rapids protestors argues he had right of way as trial begins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial is underway for David Huston, a Swisher man who is accused of driving his truck through protestors in Cedar Rapids in June 2022. In court this week, his legal team is arguing that he had the right of way.
A group was walking through a crosswalk to protest the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade when the incident happened. Huston has pled not guilty to all charges.
Most of the incident was captured on video from multiple angles. Rather than argue that he didn't do it, Huston's defense is arguing that he had the right to drive through the protestors because his traffic light was green.
In the videos shown in court, many of which haven't been seen before, Huston's truck appears to approach a car at the light. When the light turned green, the truck is seen swerving around the car and comes up to the protestors who are crossing, before stopping when it collided with a pedestrian.
Following opening arguments, the state had several witnesses appear on the stand, including the woman who was hit by Huston's truck. The state went through different angles on the incident caught on camera with the witnesses, building their case that Huston drove into protestors with the intent to harm them.
Kylie Wright, who was hit by Huston's vehicle, said in court on Tuesday that it appeared that his vehicle would not stop, and that she feared for her safety.
The state also called Cedar Rapids City Councilor Ashley Vanorney and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks to the stand, who were each there when it happened.
However, the defense is arguing that Huston, who was driving with his wife and child, was simply trying to het home. They argued that because the traffic light was green, Huston had the right of way. They say after he made contact with a protestor and stopped the vehicle, he grew scared for his family as the protestors surrounded his vehicle.
However, the prosecution pointed out that in the video, Huston is seen in the right lane before making a lane change in the middle of the intersection. They argue that Huston could have turned right to find a different route home when he saw the lane blocked.
Huston is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing the scene of an accident. Both charges are misdemeanors and the maximum prison time he faces if convicted is three years.