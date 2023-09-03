Man who allegedly shoved child into a fire pit turns himself into authorities

PALO, Iowa (KWWL)- A Palo man who allegedly shoved a child into a firepit in Palo on Saturday has turned himself into Linn County authorities.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Deputies arrested 42-year-old Christopher Maas on Sunday after he turned himself in at the Cedar Rapids Police Station.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call about a child with severe burns to his head and shoulders just after 10:30 on Saturday morning.
Witnesses said the child came from a house in the 1000 blocks of 1st Street in Palo. According to deputies, the burns to the child's head and shoulders occurred after an adult man, who authorities identified as Maas, shoved the child into a fire pit. First responders took the young child to St. Luke's Hospital so doctors could treat his severe burns.
Maas is currently in custody at the Linn County Jail. He is charged with Interference with Official Acts and Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. Authorities are holding him on a $5300 bond.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still investigating the incident.