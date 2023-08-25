Man wanted for attempted murder in Alabama apprehended in Waterloo after leaving scene of accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man wanted for attempted murder in Alabama has been arrested in Waterloo after leaving the scene of a crash.
Waterloo Police say that 30-year-old Larry Poole was involved in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Vinton Street before leaving the scene.
Police identified Poole, who had an arrest warrant out of Gadsden, Alabama.
Poole was found on Thursday by authorities inside a home on Webster Street in Waterloo.
Poole faces charges of:
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Failure to obey a stop sign
- Attempted Murder warrant from Alabama