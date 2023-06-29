Man sentenced to serve 80 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual abuse

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison after being found guilty of 40 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of minors.
Thomas Jesse was sentenced to 25 years on three of the counts of sexual abuse against a child under the age of 12, which were recorded by Jesse. These will be served consecutively, while the 37 other counts will run concurrently.
Jesse has also pleaded guilty to a separate count of lascivious acts with a child, who was 15-year-old. A five-year sentence with this charge will run consecutively with his other three charges, totaling 80 years.
Jesse is required to serve 70% of each 25-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. If he is released, he will be subject to lifetime sex offender registry requirements and lifetime parole.