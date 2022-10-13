Man refuses to pull over, arrested after police chase in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was arrested after refusing to pull over during a traffic stop and leading police officers on a chase.
Cedar Falls Police tried to pull over Shawn Drinnon for a traffic stop on Main Street and University Avenue. Drinnon refused and took off northbound on Main Street.
Drinnon eluded officers, driving west on 18th Street, north on Walnut Street and east on highway 57 onto Broadway Avenue.
He then drove north on Airport Blvd and west Airline highway. Drinnon finally pulled into the 2000th block of Lincoln Street where he was taken into custody.
He faces multiple charges including eluding, interference with official acts and driving with a suspended license.
Cedar Falls Police were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Waterloo police and Rasmusson Towing.