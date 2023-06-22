Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Franklin County identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County has been identified.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday in Sheffield. 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton was fatally shot by an officer after refusing to put down his gun.
Davis was arguing with family members who had locked themselves inside a house before calling 911. After pointing a gun at a passing vehicle and at the officers, they ordered him to put the gun down. After refusing, Davis was shot once and died at the scene.
Upon further investigation, officers determined that the weapon Davis brandished was a pellet gun.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the incident. Results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney's Office for review.
ORIGINAL: The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened in Franklin County on Tuesday night.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Gilman Street in Sheffield for a call of a domestic dispute. They were called around 9:42 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man brandishing a gun at a vehicle and at them. The officers ordered the man to put down the gun, but refused. As a result, a Deputy shot the man one time.
Medical services arrived to the scene, but the man died of his injuries. No officers were injured.
The Iowa DCI and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.