Man injured in Dubuque shooting Sunday morning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was injured in a shooting in Dubuque Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Central Ave. Police said there was evidence of shots fired at the scene when officers arrived.
Dubuque police confirmed one person was hurt, but they didn't know the extent of his injuries. The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, then air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
No arrests have been made.