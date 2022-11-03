Man in Jackson County dies from gunshot wounds Wednesday; identity released

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The victim's name has been identified as Michael A. Berg, 60, from the Maquoketa area.
A man in Jackson County died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.
According to a press release, the Jackson County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that an adult man had been shot and was in need of assistance.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded to the caller's location near Fulton.
Jackson County Regional Health Center ambulances transported the man to their Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
At the location of the incident, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations and JCSO deputies conducted interviews of two people. They also collected evidence from the scene.
The male's identity will be released after families have been notified.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.