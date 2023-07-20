Man in custody after shots-fired incident near Dubuque

UPDATE: One man is in custody after he fired a gun inside a mobile home just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Dauber fled with his gun to the northern area of the mobile home park upon police arrival.
Authorities setup a perimeter and at roughly 1 p.m. Dauber surrendered peacefully.
Dauber was taken into custody and is facing several charges including Child Endangerment and 1st Degree Harassment.
PEOSTA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man is in custody after a shots-fired incident in Peosta on Thursday resulted in a manhunt that prompted several agencies to respond.
The Dubuque County Sherriff's Office told KWWL that a shots-fired incident was reported at Lost Canyon Mobile Home Park in Peosta on Thursday. Two shots were fired, but nobody was injured.
When authorities arrived, they saw a man carrying either a gun or a gun case. He then ran to a wooded area behind the park.
After a manhunt was initiated, he was captured by authorities as he exited the wooded area and walked onto a roadway.
