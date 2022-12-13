 Skip to main content
Man facing several charges after hostage incident near University of Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Carldale Hunter mugshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man who displayed a weapon on a bus depo near the University of Iowa on Monday is facing several charges, including kidnapping charges.

The incident triggered the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety to issue a Hawk Alert advising people to avoid the Court Street parking ramp.

According to police, children were involved in the situation.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Carldale Hunter is facing charges of:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Domestic abuse while displaying a weapon
  • Going armed with intent
  • 2nd-degree kidnapping
  • Child endangerment

Officers responded to the Trailways Bus Station at 170 E Court Street to conduct a welfare check on a victim. Officers received a third-party report that Hunter took a woman to the station against her will. 

The victim communicated to the third-party by text that she was in danger and that Hunter had a gun. Children were on board the bus at this time.

When police arrived at the bus station, Hunter pulled out a gun and pressed it against the woman's neck. He used her as a shield and then pressed the gun to the back of her head, warning officers that he would kill her if officers engaged.

Court documents say while holding her at gunpoint, Hunter took the woman to the Court Street Parking Ramp. Officers followed them through several levels of the parking ramp before cornering them.

While cornered, police began to negotiate with Hunter, who kept telling officers that he was going to kill her. During the negotiations, Hunter released the woman and shot himself with a .380 caliber pistol.

Hunter is expected to survive his gunshot wound.