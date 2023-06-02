Man facing multiple charges in Cedar Falls Police chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been charged after eluding Cedar Falls Police early Friday morning.
Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 22nd and College street shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Friday.
The driver eluded officers through several streets before pulling over at State Street where he was taken into custody.
23-year-old Kodi Torticill was charged with:
- OWI (2nd offense)
- Eluding
- Driving with suspended license
Additionally, he was charged with multiple traffic violations.