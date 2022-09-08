Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Police arrested a man after a high speed chase on Wednesday night, with the suspect facing multiple charges.
Officers identified the driver as 25-year-old Shawn Brewster.
Officers saw Brewster's car speeding on University Ave. at around 11:19 p.m. Police attempted a traffic stop, but he refused to pullover and lead police on a chase.
Brewster led officers on a chase through the areas of Royal Drive, Seerley, Main Street, Olive Street, and College Street. During the chase he ran a traffic light, a stop sign, and drove at high rates of speed.
The chase ended on the 1900th block of College St. when he was taken into custody.
Brewster was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless driving, eluding, driving with his license suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to obey a stop sign.