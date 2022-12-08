Man facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a Reinbeck woman

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a lengthy investigation, a man has been arrested and is now facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a Reinbeck woman in 2021.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Lee Halladey at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on a warrant of first-degree murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. He was transferred to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
This follows a lengthy investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
On December 16, 2021, authorities found Jeys unresponsive at 106 Chestnut Street. Her boyfriend, Halladey, was arrested for assaulting both Jeys and her teen daughter in the same day. Jeys died of her injuries just over a week later.
Halladey remains in the Grundy County jail at this time. His bond is set at $1,000,000.