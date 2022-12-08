 Skip to main content
...Snow and Wintry Mix Coming to an End Later This Morning...

.Wintry precipitation continues over far northern into northeast
and east central Iowa early this morning. Farther to the west, the
precipitation has come to an end and that trend will continue to
the east through the morning hours. Snow covered or slick roadways
will remain after the precipitation ends so continue to exercise
typical winter driving skills. Pockets of drizzle or fog may also
linger through at least this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Man facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a Reinbeck woman

Kevin Halladey mug
Grundy Center Sheriff's Office

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a lengthy investigation, a man has been arrested and is now facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a Reinbeck woman in 2021.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Lee Halladey at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on a warrant of first-degree murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. He was transferred to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

This follows a lengthy investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

On December 16, 2021, authorities found Jeys unresponsive at 106 Chestnut Street. Her boyfriend, Halladey, was arrested for assaulting both Jeys and her teen daughter in the same day. Jeys died of her injuries just over a week later.

Halladey remains in the Grundy County jail at this time. His bond is set at $1,000,000.