Man convicted of shooting Linn County Sheriff's Deputy requests new trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Stanley Donahue, the man convicted of shooting a Linn County Deputy and robbing a Casey's store in June 2021, is requesting a new trial based on one of the charges against him, part of the jury instructions and witness identification.
In February, a jury found Donahue guilty on all ten counts, including attempted murder.
Donahue was charged with attempted murder, two counts of robbery in the first degree, willful injury, disarming a peace officer, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Additionally, he was charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, trafficking stolen weapons, and two counts of false imprisonment for confining two Casey's workers into the store's cooler.
In a court filing on April 3, Donahue's lawyer Peter Stiefel argued Donahue should get a new trial on count six, the trafficking in stolen weapons charge.
"There is no evidence in the record that the perpetrator ever transferred a stolen weapon to another person or that the Sig Sauer firearm the perpetrator used to shoot Deputy Halverson was stolen," Stiefel said. "Therefore, the verdict in count six is contrary to the weight of the evidence unless the record establishes that the perpetrator knew Deputy Halverson's firearm 'was stolen at the point of acquisition.'"
According to prosecutors, Donahue shot Halverson several times in his leg and hip and stole $300 in cash and several packs of cigarettes from a Casey's in Coggon. He also led employees into the store cooler before Deputy Halverson responded to the scene.
Stiefel also said Donahue should get a new trial on one of the robbery counts because of one of the jury instructions associated with it.
During their encounter, Stiefel said Donahue never showed or mentioned having a weapon to one of the employees, Madelyn Stepanek. Steifel said the evidence at trial showed Donahue did not "threaten" her or "purposefully" put her "in fear of immediate serious injury."
"The only thing the perpetrator told Ms. Stepanek was to get in the cooler," Stiefel wrote. "The surveillance video did not show the perpetrator making any threats toward Ms. Stepanek."
Donahue's defense argued the judge should not have allowed the two Casey's workers, Stepanek and Jacob Christianson, and Linn County Deputies Halverson and Heath Omar.
Stiefel wrote that during the encounter, the perpetrator wore a hood over his head the entire time, and both Casey's workers gave a limited physical description of the person's face.
Before trial, the defense said that during an interview, law enforcement gave the cashier a picture that he identified as Donahue. They argue that the way officers asked the cashier to identify the suspect was incorrect and did not follow best practices.
The cashier was also only shown one picture. The Defense says he should have been shown other pictures of people with similar characteristics to those he described.
The defense has argued that the factors involved in law enforcement's identification procedure led to a "substantial likelihood of an irreparable misidentification."
According to Stiefel, Deputy Halverson "viewed the perpetrator's face for less than three seconds. When viewing the perpetrator's face, he was also thinking whether he could see anyone else in the store and how he would address the threat the perpetrator posed."
While Deputy Omar, according to the defense, "only viewed the perpetrator for about two seconds while they were each driving their own vehicles in the dark at substantial rates of speed, he only gave a limited physical description of the perpetrator. He did not know whether the perpetrator was wearing a hood. He could not say the color of the perpetrator's eyes."
Before trial, Stiefel said Stepanek, Halverson and Omar were never asked to identify Donahue as the suspect.
Donahue is set to be sentenced on May 5.
Most people convicted of attempted murder are eligible for parole or work release after serving 70% of their term, but under Iowa Code, that is not the case if the attempted murder occurred against a police officer. In that case, one is not eligible for parole, work release or any other early release and must serve the entire sentence. In a separate motion, Stiefel argued that is a violation of the Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article One, Section Six of the Iowa Constitution.