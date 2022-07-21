Man convicted of impersonating officer, assaulting couple during Coggon home invasion

COGGON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been convicted of impersonating an officer and assaulting an older couple in Coggon during a January home invasion.
Brandon William Lee, 33, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday after a week-long trial for the serious assaults of 73-year-old Joseph Henderson and 72-year-old Sandra Henderson on January 9.
Officials say that Lee showed a badge, pretending to be an officer, and then attacked the couple giving Joseph Henderson serious injuries including facial fractures and Sandra Henderson a deep cut on her head.
According to an obituary, Joseph passed away in April at Summit Pointe senior living community in Marion. Officials have not indicated he died in connection to his injuries from the attack, and Lee's charges were never upgraded.
During the robbery, Lee also had a gun and told the couple to take him to the safe where he stole $50,000. It was revealed at the trial that Lee knew the couple's son.
He was convicted on two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, two Counts of Willful Injury, Theft in the First Degree, and Impersonating a Public Official. Lee's sentencing is set for September 23 where he faces up to 77 years in prison.
After the verdict, the Assistant Linn County Attorney and Linn County Attorney thanked the jury for their service and the detectives who worked on the investigation.