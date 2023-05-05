 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man convicted of attempted murder of Linn County Deputy sentenced

  • Updated
  • 0
stanley donahue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Stanley Donahue, the man convicted of attempted murder of a Linn County Deputy in a 2021 robbery, has been sentenced to serve 102 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 40 years.

In June of 2021, Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson during a robbery of a Casey's store in Coggon. Donahue stole $300 in cash, several packs of cigarettes, and led Casey's employees into the store cooler in the robbery.

After a 14-hour-long manhunt by police, Donahue was taken into custody.

In February, Donahue was convicted on ten counts, including:

  • Attempted murder
  • 2 counts of first-degree robbery
  • 2 counts of false imprisonment 
  • Trafficking stolen weapons
  • Willful injury resulting in serious injury
  • Disarming a peace officer
  • Attempting to elude
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Post-trial comments made by Donahue toward Deputy Halverson were considered toward his sentencing.