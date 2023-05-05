Man convicted of attempted murder of Linn County Deputy sentenced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Stanley Donahue, the man convicted of attempted murder of a Linn County Deputy in a 2021 robbery, has been sentenced to serve 102 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 40 years.
In June of 2021, Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson during a robbery of a Casey's store in Coggon. Donahue stole $300 in cash, several packs of cigarettes, and led Casey's employees into the store cooler in the robbery.
After a 14-hour-long manhunt by police, Donahue was taken into custody.
In February, Donahue was convicted on ten counts, including:
- Attempted murder
- 2 counts of first-degree robbery
- 2 counts of false imprisonment
- Trafficking stolen weapons
- Willful injury resulting in serious injury
- Disarming a peace officer
- Attempting to elude
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm
Post-trial comments made by Donahue toward Deputy Halverson were considered toward his sentencing.