Man convicted of arson and attempted murder in 2021 incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man facing charges of arson and five counts of attempted murder has now been convicted of the charges. Each count of attempted murder carries up to 25 years in prison.
34-year-old Ishmael Carter was convicted of the charges stemming from a June 2021 incident where Carter poured lighter fluid under a door and ignited it.
Carter went to the residence of a former partner. When the partner refused to answer the door, Carter then set the fire.
The fire left five people briefly trapped inside before they were able to safely exit with no injuries.
A firefighter who testified at the trial said that the fire was so significant that it could not have been extinguished without help from the Fire Department. The firefighter also testified that the smoke was enough to quickly injure or kill a person.
Iowa City Police Department investigators also found video of Carter purchasing lighter fluid at L&M Mighty Shop.
Carter's sentencing hearing will take place on April 14, 2023.