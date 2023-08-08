Man charged with murder of Breasia Terrell waives right to jury trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Henry Dinkins, the man charged with the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020, has waived his right to a jury trial on Tuesday, opting for a judge to decide his fate.
The surprise development comes on the day that jury selection was slated to begin for his trial. The trial will now begin Thursday at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
This will be a bench trial, meaning that the judge will decide Dinkins' fate.
Dinkins faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping for the crime in which he told police that he took the young girl from her Davenport home in July 2020.
In March 2021, Terrell's remains were discovered in a pond near DeWitt.