Man charged with arson in fatal Waterloo house fire now charged with 1st-degree murder

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man that was charged with arson in a fatal Waterloo house fire in August is now facing 1st-degree murder charges.
According to court documents, John Spooner is facing the new charges for the death of Tony Grider, the man who died in the house fire.
Grider's autopsy found that he had 2nd degree burns across 30% of his body, soot in his trachea, and high carbon monoxide levels in his blood.
The fire happened on Friday, August 19 at a residence on 309 E. 2nd Street.
During the investigation, several occupants of the house and other witnesses were interviewed.
According to witness accounts, Spooner was recorded walking on the sidewalk, street, and parking lot across from the house prior to the fire. Witnesses also saw him with a large lighter.
Video footage shows Spooner in possession of a gas can immediately after the fire. As smoke rose from the structure, the video shows Spooner discarding of the gas can and walking away.
Waterloo Fire investigated the cause of the fire, determining that the fire started on the front porch. Samples of the area that were sent to DCI labs indicated to the presence of an accelerant.
Spooner admitted to certain details of the incident to authorities that led to his original arrest in August.