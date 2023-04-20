Man charged in fatal stabbing of Devonna Walker pleads not guilty; trial set for October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Shane Teslik, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Devonna Walker, pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying that he acted in self-defense.
Teslik is charged with voluntary manslaughter and disorderly conduct from the January 2 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Walker had previously assaulted Teslik in December 2022. During the January 2 incident, Teslik allegedly used a racial slur against Walker, prompting Walker to charge at Teslik and hit him.
The criminal complaint says that Teslik used a kitchen knife to stab Walker through the left side of her chest.
Teslik has asked for a special assignment judge from District 6 to join the case due to "expanded media coverage."
Teslik's trial is slated to begin on October 3.