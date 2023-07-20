 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in death of 10-year-old to stand trial in August

  • Updated
  • 0
Henry Dinkins
By Andrew Pearce

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man charged in the death of a 10-year-old in Davenport will face a jury in a matter of weeks.

Henry Dinkins is charged with the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Breasia Terrell in July 2020. Terrell's remains were found less than a year later near a pond by DeWitt.

Since them the community has honored her with memorials and vigils around the Quad City area.

Dinkins had a status hearing this week that covered witnesses and evidence that both sides plan to use.

Dinkins' trial is slated for August 8 in Linn County, and according to court documents, it could last up to 20 days.