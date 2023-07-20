Man charged in death of 10-year-old to stand trial in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man charged in the death of a 10-year-old in Davenport will face a jury in a matter of weeks.
Henry Dinkins is charged with the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Breasia Terrell in July 2020. Terrell's remains were found less than a year later near a pond by DeWitt.
Since them the community has honored her with memorials and vigils around the Quad City area.
Dinkins had a status hearing this week that covered witnesses and evidence that both sides plan to use.
Dinkins' trial is slated for August 8 in Linn County, and according to court documents, it could last up to 20 days.