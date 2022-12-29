Man charged in 2021 Dubuque murder to be arraigned in January

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man charged in a July 2021 murder case in Dubuque will soon enter his plea.
23-year-old Romell Enoch is charged with first-degree-murder. Enoch is accused of killing 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster.
Enoch's arraignment has been set for January 9. According to court documents, Enoch plans to plead not guilty to the charges.
Police say that they were conducting a welfare check when they found Duster dead in her apartment. An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide caused by suffocation.
Enoch was arrested earlier this month after a 16-month-long investigation.
Enoch is in the Dubuque County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.