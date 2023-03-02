Man charged in 2007 homicide case was the last person to see Erin Pospisil alive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man arrested and charged this week in connection to a 2007 homicide case was also the last person known to see a missing 15-year-old girl in 2001.
Curtis Padgett was the last person known to see missing Erin Pospisil alive in 2001.
Pospisil disappeared on June 3, 2001 after leaving her home with Padgett.
Padgett says that she went into another vehicle after he dropped her off at a friend's home. She reportedly told him that someone else would give her a ride, but she was never seen again.
Padgett was charged with first-degree murder of Dennis First, nearly 16 years after the murder took place.
Padgett's preliminary hearing is set for March 10. He's being held on a $1 million bond.