 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man charged in 2007 homicide case was the last person to see Erin Pospisil alive

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man arrested and charged this week in connection to a 2007 homicide case was also the last person known to see a missing 15-year-old girl in 2001.

Curtis Padgett was the last person known to see missing Erin Pospisil alive in 2001.

Pospisil disappeared on June 3, 2001 after leaving her home with Padgett.

Padgett says that she went into another vehicle after he dropped her off at a friend's home. She reportedly told him that someone else would give her a ride, but she was never seen again.

Padgett was charged with first-degree murder of Dennis First, nearly 16 years after the murder took place.

Padgett's preliminary hearing is set for March 10. He's being held on a $1 million bond.