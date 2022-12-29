Man arrested for shooting several vehicles on Dubuque County property

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was arrested this week after he shot at five parked vehicles on a Dubuque County property, with estimated damages worth $6,800.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Timothy J. Schmitt arrived at a residence on December 21 and began to shoot at vehicles on a property at 17300 Balltown Rd.
Dubuque County Dispatch received a 911 call on the incident around 1:36 p.m.
Investigation revealed that the shots were fired within 200 yards of an occupied structure. Five vehicles in total were shot at, with seven casings for a 20 gauge shotgun being located at the scene.
The estimated $6,800 worth of damages are to replace windows, doors, and quarter panels of the vehicles.
No other details have been released on the incident.