Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern, central, and part of southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated
today due to these winds and low relative humidity,
particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured.
Monday will have similar conditions with strong, gusty winds
and elevated fire weather.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Man arrested after women stabbed in Independence

  Updated
  • 0
Cole Johnson
Independence Police Department

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- Independence Police have arrested a man after an alleged stabbing during an altercation early Saturday Morning.

29-year-old Cole Johnson of Independence is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment, and three counts of child endangerment.

Early Saturday morning, Independence Police responded to the 800 block of 6th Avenue SW for a report of a male and female possibly fighting in a backyard.

When they arrived, neighbors told them a woman went door to door yelling for help. A short time later, officers found the woman with injuries from an apparent stabbing. Police said she eventually found a neighbor who fashioned a homemade tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Johnson and took him to the Buchanan County Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.