Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions and Elevated Fire Danger Today...

Strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with higher gusts at
times, are forecast from later this morning into the afternoon.
This will create stiff crosswinds on some roads and may blow
about loose objects. The strong winds, combined with relative
humidity falling below 35 percent, will promote an elevated fire
danger today. Any fires that do occur may spread quickly and
become difficult to control. Please exercise caution and heed any
local burn bans.

Dry and breezy conditions are expected again on Tuesday.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts around
50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man arrested after woman stabbed in Independence

  • Updated
  • 0
Cole Johnson
Independence Police Department

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Independence Police have arrested a man after an alleged stabbing during an altercation early Saturday morning.

29-year-old Cole Johnson of Independence is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment, and three counts of child endangerment.

Early Saturday morning, Independence Police responded to the 800 block of 6th Avenue SW for a report of a male and female possibly fighting in a backyard.

When they arrived, neighbors told them a woman went door to door yelling for help. A short time later, officers found the woman with injuries from an apparent stabbing. Police said she eventually found a neighbor who fashioned a homemade tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Johnson and took him to the Buchanan County Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.