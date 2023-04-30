Man arrested after woman stabbed in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Independence Police have arrested a man after an alleged stabbing during an altercation early Saturday morning.
29-year-old Cole Johnson of Independence is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment, and three counts of child endangerment.
Early Saturday morning, Independence Police responded to the 800 block of 6th Avenue SW for a report of a male and female possibly fighting in a backyard.
When they arrived, neighbors told them a woman went door to door yelling for help. A short time later, officers found the woman with injuries from an apparent stabbing. Police said she eventually found a neighbor who fashioned a homemade tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.
First responders took the woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Johnson and took him to the Buchanan County Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.