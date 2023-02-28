Man accused of killing Devonna Walker returned to Linn County, new details

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – The man accused of killing Devonna Walker is back in Cedar Rapids and is now in the Linn County Jail. New court documents have offered some new details into the stabbing death of Walker in Cedar Rapids.
The criminal complaint against Shane Teslik, the man accused of stabbing her to death, said Walker had previously assaulted Teslik and a woman earlier before her death. Teslik also used a racial slur against Walker and told her he would kill her if she came near his home or family again.
According to the complaint, Walker was arguing with a woman who lives with Teslik the night of her death out in the yard. Teslik evidently made attempts to get the woman to come inside before he went into the apartment and grabbed a kitchen knife. He again called her a racial slur.
The criminal complaint reads: “The defendant directed this abusive epithet at Walker and knew or reasonably should have known that it would provoke a violent response from Walker because Walker had previously assaulted the female subject and the defendant during a verbal argument on December 19, 2022, and Walker was known to be a violent person.”
Walker then charged at Teslik and hit him. The complaint continues to read that Telsik did not regain control or suppress the impulse to kill after being hit and used the knife he brought from the house to stab Walker through the left side of her chest.
“Walker died as a result of being stabbed once by the defendant and as a result of the defendant recklessly or intentionally inciting and/or provoking her to attack him by directing an abusive epithet at her.”
The homicide was captured on cell phone video by a neighbor.
Investigators found the use of deadly force by Teslik wasn’t justified because it wasn’t reasonable under the circumstances and because Teslik provoked Walker.
No future court date for Teslik has been set at the time of this publication.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 37-year-old has been charged in relation to the death of Devonna Walker from early January. Walker was fatally stabbed on January 2.
Shane Teslik was arrested on a Linn County warrant in another Iowa county on Monday. Teslik has been charged with:
- Voluntary manslaughter
- Disorderly conduct
Teslik will be transported back to Linn County this week.
The arrest comes after weeks of outcry from the public, who demanded more transparency about the details of the homicide.
In a statement, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks expressed his support to Walker's family. Maybanks also said that there were "numerous inaccuracies" spread about the case, though he did not address them specifically.
In a press release, Police describe knowing only a handful on initial information the night of the crime. Police say that they needed more time and information to come to a conclusion on if any charges were warranted.
A referral was made to a local FBI office for consideration of a hate crime, though the FBI informed CRPD that the facts of the case did not warrant a hate crime.
CRPD forwarded their investigative findings to Maybanks on January 12. However, it was determined that witnesses needed to still be interviewed.
On February 23, Maybanks discussed the case with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, seeking an advisory opinion. After further consideration within CRPD, charges in the case were authorized.