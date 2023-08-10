Man accused of driving into protestors in Cedar Rapids found not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- David Huston, the man charged with driving into a crowd of protestors in Cedar Rapids in 2022, has been found not guilty on both charges of assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing the scene of an accident.
Huston was accused of driving his truck into a crowd of protestors on June 24, 2022. The protestors were speaking out against the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier that morning.
Huston was charged with two misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing the scene of an accident. He pled not guilty to those charges, claiming that he had no intent to harm anyone.
However, the prosecution argued that Huston drove his vehicle with the intent to harm or assault the protestors. Kylie Wright, the woman who was hit by the vehicle, testified on Tuesday that she was scared for her safety during the incident.
The prosecution played several video angles of the encounter in the courtroom, showing Huston driving into the crowd and hitting a woman. They argued that Huston could have turned right to find an alternate route to get home when he saw that the lane was blocked. They argued that Huston used his truck as a weapon to commit harm to protestors by accelerating into the crowd.
Additionally, the prosecution argued that even though the traffic light was green, Huston still exercised no caution for the safety of the pedestrians, even changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Linn County Attorney Heather Jackson argued that the conduct of the protestors is not the topic of the trial, instead pointing to Huston's actions.
However, Huston's defense argued that because the traffic light was green, Huston had the right of way to drive through the crosswalk, even with dozens of people still there.
The defense ultimately argued that the protestors stood in the crosswalk as a means to block traffic. They also pointed to the fact that Wright didn't suffer any serious injuries from the incident.
Huston took the stand on Wednesday, testifying that he was driving with his wife and daughter and were trying to get home. Huston claimed that he sounded his horn before driving forward. Once he made contact with a protestor, Huston testified that he feared for his family's safety and drove from the scene.
Huston further testified that protestors swarmed around his vehicle, with one even scratching his arm when the vehicle stopped. His wife and daughter echoed similar sentiments during their testimony on Wednesday.
Had Huston been convicted on both charges, he would have faced up to three years in prison.