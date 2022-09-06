 Skip to main content
Linn County man charged with insurance fraud submissions

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Hiawatha man has been charged with fraudulent insurance submissions.

According to a press release from the Iowa Insurance Division, Frank Paul Tarasi, 36, is facing one count of Fraudulent Submissions. This is a Class D Felony in the state of Iowa.

After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau, they discovered that the incident happened in May of 2022. According to a criminal complaint form, Tarasi was working as an insurance producer at the time of the incident.

While working, he allegedly altered documents and summitted them in support of a life insurance policy, all while knowing that he misrepresented some facts.

Tarasi made an initial appearance on September 2, and was released subsequently released on his own recognizance.