Linn County Deputies, FBI investigating after man fires gun near kids playing

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County Sheriff's Deputies and Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents are investigating an incident where a man reportedly fired a gun at children playing in the street in Linn County Friday afternoon.
The children were playing near the intersection of North Center Point Road and Fee Road, North of Center Point.
According to Sheriff's Deputies, around 4:20 p.m., a silver 4-door pickup truck with two men in it drove by, and as they did, a white man shot a gun from the truck in the direction of the children's playing. The truck then sped off. It is unclear what type of pickup truck the two men were in, but deputies said it could be a Ford.
None of the kids were hit by the gunshot or injured.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office and FBI are investigating the incident. FBI agents are asking anyone with information or video from around the time the incident occurred to contact them at 402-493-8688.