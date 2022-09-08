Linn County death under investigation by Linn County Sheriff's Office

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Linn County woman's death is being investigated by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, on Wednesday night at 10:15 p.m., a woman was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha.
The woman was unresponsive and wasn't breathing. Shortly after her arrival at the hospital, the woman was pronounced dead.
The woman did not have obvious injuries that could immediately show cause of death, according to authorities. The woman was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Investigators believe that the circumstances revolving her death may have occurred in Marion. The Hiawatha Police Department initially responded to the investigation efforts, but the investigation has since been transferred to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The identity of the woman is being withheld, but will be revealed at a later time. The investigation efforts are ongoing.