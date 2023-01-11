Linn County Attorney and Cedar Rapids Police Chief release joint statement on Devonna Walker investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County Attorney Nick Fairbanks and Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman have released a joint statement on the investigation of the death of Devonna Walker.
Walker was stabbed in early January before she died of her injuries at a hospital. Two suspects were initially taken into custody before being released.
Details of the investigation efforts have been sparse in the days since.
In the statement they explained, "When a homicide occurs in Cedar Rapids, CRPD conducts a thorough investigation before the Linn County Attorney decides whether to file criminal charges. It is not uncommon for an investigation to take days, weeks, even months until the necessary evidence is gathered to decide whether criminal charges are warranted."
Fairbanks and Jerman expressed sympathy to Walker's family members, saying that they also want to find answers in the case.
"The process of a homicide investigation requires us to be deliberate and thorough in order to get the answers necessary to determine what, if any, criminal charges may be appropriate. We take this obligation seriously and want to ensure we get it right in every case. This is the process undertaken when it comes to a homicide investigation, and we ask for patience as we continue this investigation. As we seek truth through the investigation, we are also aware of a growing level of inaccurate information coursing through social media and other channels. This kind of speculative commentary is potentially hurtful to the family and our community."
They explained that since the case is still under active investigation, they are not in the position to release more details at this time.
If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.