Lawyers seeking to move case of teen charged in Dubuque murder to juvenile court

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Lawyers for a teen charged in the murder of a man in Dubuque want her case moved to juvenile court.
Tiarha Godwin is charged with murder and robbery for the death of Lonnie Burns in February.
Godwin was 16 at the time of the shooting. She is one of four people charged in Burns' death.
Also charged are Aaron Johnson, Jermaine Bolds and Langia Hannon, in addition to Godwin.
Court documents revealed that the incident began as a planned robbery that escalated into a fight and a shooting.