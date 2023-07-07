Lawsuit accuses former Clarksville police officer of having sex with teenagers while on the job

WARNING: Some of the content of this article could be considered graphic to some readers.
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A newly filed lawsuit accuses a former Clarksville police officer of having sex with teenagers in his patrol car and at the Clarksville police station while on the job. Two teenage sisters filed the lawsuit, one of whom was under the age of 18 at the time the acts happened.
In March 2022, the Clarksville City Council voted 4-1 to terminate Officer Michael Tobin Jr. for misconduct.
On September 1, 2022, Tobin was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Tobin is charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight misdemeanor counts of having photos of a minor engaging in a sexual act. According to court documents, Tobin allegedly showed a minor sexually explicit photos, including nude photos of other minors. The incident took place on March 4. Tobin was subsequently fired from the Department on March 5.
Tobin has pleaded not guilty to all eleven different charges. His trial is set to begin on October 10 in Butler County.
Last week, 18-year-old Chloe Trowbridge and 20-year-old Alandria Trowbridge each filed a lawsuit against Tobin, Clarksville Police Chief Barry Mackey, the Clarksville Police Department, and the City of Clarksville. Their mother Carrie is a co-plaintiff.
In a statement to KWWL, Chief Mackey said because this is a pending case, the department could not comment on it.
"To diligently protect the integrity of an active case, the police department is limited on what information we may release to the public," Chief Mackey said. "Later, and only with the highest expectation of quality and thoroughness, will a complete press release be made."
According to the lawsuits, many of the sexual encounters happened as part of the ride-along program, which Tobin was the supervising officer for.
Chloe, who was 16 then, said she did not consent to any sexual acts with Tobin. The two "engaged in countless forms of sex, including, among other things, intercourse while at the police station, in the City Patrol Car, and at his home."
In one instance, Tobin allegedly performed a sex act on her while she laid on his desk at the police department. The lawsuit also said Tobin put Chloe and her sister in handcuffs at different points and tased them on their legs.
More than half a dozen of the sexual encounters detailed in the lawsuit took place inside Tobin's patrol car during ride-alongs. Others happened in Tobin's personal vehicle. Twice, the two met in a parking lot and had sex during her high school lunch period.
According to the lawsuit, Tobin repeatedly asked Trowbridge for sexual favors "which made her uncomfortable, and she said no until the requests from Tobin did not stop, and she eventually gave in, gave up, and ignored her hesitation to comply."
Both girls first met Tobin in 2020 while he was acting in his normal capacity as a police officer. Chloe met him while he was investigating someone who was giving her, a minor, with alcohol and vapes. In Alandria's case, Tobin stopped her in her driveway and told her she could not have a sticker on the back window of her car.
In June 2021, the sisters saw Tobin again while he was on duty at Clarksville Pioneer Days. A few days later, he started messaging Alandria on Facebook, making sexual jokes, and asking her for photos.
After first sending selfies, Alandria said it escalated to nude photographs. Initially, Tobin sent nude pictures of himself.
According to the lawsuit, Alandria "stopped engaging as she began to feel very uncomfortable and guilty."
Alandria initially wanted to go on a ride-along with Tobin because she is pursuing a career in criminal justice, but after the exchange of nude photos, she pulled out and canceled the ride. After trying to reschedule it several times, the lawsuit said Tobin manipulated her into going on one on in August 2022.
After responding to a few calls during the ride-along, they allegedly went to a spot where no one could see them on "a road where she had never been, there were no street lights, there were farm fields, no houses, and it was after sunset and pitch-black."
According to the lawsuit, Tobin turned off the car lights and then "pushed aside her athletic shorts and, without asking if she gave permission, began to insert his fingers into her [genitalia]."
The lawsuit said Alandria was "terrified" and did not know what to do or what Tobin would do if she refused, so she stayed silent, adding "she felt forced but was in shock and so did not say anything while he touched her genitals."
The lawsuit also includes an anecdote from a trip the sisters took to have lunch with Tobin in Cedar Falls. While driving back, Tobin was driving next to them on the highway, and they "were messing around and passing each other and flipping each other off." Chloe then lost control, drove across three lanes of traffic, and crashed on the side of U.S. Highway 218. When a Janesville police officer arrived, Tobin allegedly identified himself as a Clarksville Police Officer and told the officer Chloe should not get a ticket.
A few days later, the lawsuit alleges Chloe and Tobin began exchanging nude photos via text messages, and FaceTime calls "so that Defendant Tobin could sexually gratify himself."
In November 2021, the two had sex for the first time at the Clarksville Police Department. It was the first of two detailed in the lawsuit where the two had sex inside the police department building.
On New Year's Eve in 2021, Chloe Trowbridge went to a New Year's Eve Party at the police department with Tobin and others.
Several weeks later, in mid-February, the lawsuit alleges the Clarksville mayor walked in on Chloe giving Tobin a foot massage while in his police uniform and sitting at his desk at the police department. According to the lawsuit, the mayor did "absolutely nothing," and the incident "raised no concerns about probably or even possible inappropriate behavior."
Tobin had been an officer with the department since October 2018, and the city said it first became aware of misconduct allegations against Tobin at the start of March 2022.
According to the lawsuit filed by Alandria, between August 12, 2021, and March 1, Tobin sexually assaulted Alandria "no fewer than forty-eight times."
In the lawsuit, Alandria said she tried to stop it multiple times, but Tobin would not leave her alone. The ride-alongs, which Alandria alleges turned into sexual encounters every time, became a weekly occurrence. Every night after the ride-along, the lawsuit contends Alandria sent messages to Tobin that the encounters needed to stop, but Tobin "manipulated her into spending time with him and engaging in sexual activities, including intercourse twice - once at the police department and once at his house.
"After a few months of trying to make it stop, Alandria gave up and let it happen because he would never leave her alone, he was manipulative, and he had formed relationships with her whole family," the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, "no matter how many times she said she did not want to engage in sex with Tobin, he did not stop until the City of Clarksville fired him."
The lawsuit also accuses Tobin of placing a GPS device on Chloe's car.
In early April 2022, the lawsuit a car the two sisters were in ran out of gas, stranding them on the side of the road. The lawsuit alleged Police Chief Barry Mackey drove up in his squad car and "got into the back seat of the car, pulled the rear seat cushion up, checked underneath the seat cushion, did something out of their line of sight and then without putting the seat cushion back or explaining what he did, drove off."
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for 15 counts, including:
Harassment, Assault, Sexual Abuse, Sexual Grooming, Exploitation, and Coercion, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Stalking, Illegal Surveillance, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligent Hiring, Retention, and Supervision.
So far, Tobin, Clarksville Police Chief Barry Mackey, the Clarksville Police Department, and the City of Clarksville have not filed any response in court.